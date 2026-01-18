Tejashwi alleges Bihar govt 'patronising criminals', 'insensitive' to atrocities on women

Patna, Jan 18 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday criticised the Bihar government over the death of an NEET aspirant and alleged atrocities on women, accusing the Nitish Kumar dispensation of being "insensitive" to such incidents and "patronising criminals".

He also alleged that the chief minister was maintaining "silence" over these incidents.

In a post on X, Yadav claimed, “The machine-made double-engine NDA government in Bihar has become a tool for corrupt individuals, criminals, and rapists. The insensitive Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, formed through vote-buying, is perpetrating atrocities on girls, female students, daughters, and women across the state." He alleged that the "funeral procession of Bihar's law and order" has already taken place.

“Those who are at the helm of the affairs in the state are maintaining a stoic silence on these spine-chilling incidents while pretending to be saints," the RJD leader claimed.

"In Madhepura gang rape and murder of a widow, the heinous gang rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Khagaria, the rape and murder of a NEET aspirant in Patna, etc., these incidents show how this government has become ruthless and cruel," Yadav alleged.

When protests erupt against the government and the police, "demonstrators are beaten up and sent to jail, he said.

“This government treats criminals and rapists as its guests. Even media professionals might not recall when the CM last engaged in dialogue with them. The atrocities and exploitation by this machinery-driven government are increasing day by day," he alleged.

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, has demanded a CBI probe into the death of an NEET aspirant in Patna.

He wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard on Saturday.

The student, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET, was found unconscious in the room of her hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar area earlier this month.

She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in coma for days. Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing the authorities of attempting to cover up the incident. PTI PKD BDC