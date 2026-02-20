Tejashwi alleges 'dartantra' in Bihar, Dy CM Sinha hits back with 'atmosphere of anarchy' jibe

Patna, Feb 20 (PTI) Claiming that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been reduced to a "puppet" in the hands of the BJP, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, alleged on Friday that the NDA government in the state has established "dartantra" (system of fear).

Dismissing his criticisms, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha claimed the "atmosphere of anarchy" created by the RJD-Congress combine will be put to an end by the state government.

Addressing reporters outside the assembly, Yadav alleged that criminals were operating freely across the state.

"The situation in Bihar is extremely unfortunate. Our CM appears unconscious and unconcerned about ground realities. The BJP is using him like a puppet," he alleged.

The RJD leader claimed that crime is rampant not only in Bihar but across BJP-ruled states.

Yadav pointed out that the chief minister traditionally retains the Home and Law departments, but alleged that Kumar has been "so weakened" that these key portfolios have effectively been taken away from him.

Accusing the government of shielding criminals, he said those committing crimes have become 'vijay' (victorious) and 'samrat' (king) in the state, an apparent reference to Deputy CMs Sinha and Samrat Choudhary.

"There is no shame left in this government. Criminals are carrying out a naked dance of crime fearlessly and with impunity," he alleged.

Responding to the allegations, Sinha claimed the RJD and Congress promoted crime, nurtured terrorism, protected extremism, and shielded persons with criminal mentality.

"The resolution of the NDA government is to end this mentality at all costs," he told reporters.

Sinha said the "massive mandate" Kumar received in the 2025 assembly elections was a manifestation of people's trust in his 20-year-long "good governance".

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar also hit out at Yadav's remarks, stating, "One is free to make political criticism, but if anyone makes personal or individual comments on the world-renowned leader that Nitish Kumar is, they will definitely bite the dust."