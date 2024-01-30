Advertisment
'Land-for-jobs' scam: Tejashwi Yadav arrives at ED office for questioning

Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the ED office for questioning in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, in Patna

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday arrived at the ED office here for questioning in connection with the agency’s money laundering probe into the alleged land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

The former Bihar deputy chief minister reached the ED office around 11.35 am, they said.

His father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was questioned by sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate for over nine hours on Monday in connection with the same case.

The central probe agency had on January 19 issued a fresh summons for questioning Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav.

