Tejashwi asks BJP who is their CM candidate in Jharkhand

Bokaro/ Dhanbad, Nov 17 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday asked the BJP who is their chief ministerial candidate in Jharkhand.
He said INDI alliance has a clarity of its chief ministerial candidate.
Yadav addressing an election rally at Dhanbad told the people to ask BJP who will be their chief minister in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state as the INDI alliance has clarity of its CM candidate.
The RJD leader said the election of Jharkhand is a battle between two ideologies—one that is "destroying" constitution and "spreading hatred" and another that is INDIA bloc, which is contesting to protect the constitution and developing brotherhood among people.
Earlier addressing an election rally at Bokaro he alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was responsible for rising unemployment and prices of essential commodities.
"Unemployment and inflation are on the rise in the country due to wrong policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre. The BJP failed to check the price rise of essential commodities and increase employment opportunities," Yadav said.
He alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax to topple the non-BJP governments in states.
"They sent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad to jail and they also tried to put me behind bars. We are not going to be scared in the name of jail," he said.
"They (BJP) are spreading hatred in the name of Hindu and Muslim in a bid to divert people's attention from real issues," he said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG