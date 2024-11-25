Tejashwi blames BJP for Sambhal violence

Patna, Nov 25 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday squarely blamed the BJP, which rules the adjoining Uttar Pradesh, for the eruption of communal tension over the survey of a mosque in Sambhal district.

The former Bihar deputy CM alleged that the incident was aimed at "polarisation, along communal lines, across the country" and warned the saffron party against "trying similar tricks here".

"What is happening in UP is deplorable. We see a complete lumpenisation by the Yogi Adityanath government of police and administration which no longer seems to be concerned with the rule of law," alleged Yadav, who is now leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly.

Talking to reporters on the winter session's inaugural day, he accused the BJP of clearly having nothing to do with growth and progress.

"The BJP intends to get votes by polarising voters. It is trying to do that across the country, and what has taken place in UP is a part of that strategy. But it would be better to refrain from such tricks in Bihar," the RJD leader claimed.

Asked about the controversial remark of Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan that Muslims did not vote for the JD(U), the RJD leader said, "He clearly does not have a mind of his own. When he was with us, he used to hammer and tongs at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Now that his party is in the NDA, he has begun to speak the BJP's language." Lalan's remark, "Muslims vote for a party that did nothing for them", perceived to be aimed at the RJD, also drew a sharp reaction from Yadav.

The RJD leader said, "It was during the chief ministership of our founding president Lalu Prasad a ministry for minority affairs was set up in Bihar. Moreover, while in power, we too did a lot for the upper castes, but we also had the decency to avoid complaining that they never vote for us." PTI NAC SBN SBN