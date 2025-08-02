Tejashwi claims his name not in draft electoral rolls; Bihar Dy CM, Patna admin refute

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commission as part of the special intensive revision in Bihar, ahead of the assembly polls.

However, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, besides the Patna district administration, refuted the claim, sharing a screenshot of the draft electoral rolls in which Yadav's details, along with a photograph, could be seen.

At a press conference, Yadav, a former Deputy CM himself, connected his phone to a large screen and tried to search his own EPIC number, which threw up the result "no records found".

The young leader exclaimed, "Now look! I am myself not registered as a voter. This disqualifies me from contesting elections. Perhaps, I cease to be treated as a citizen and stand deprived of the right to live in this house."

Yadav, who is now the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, also claimed that he was not provided with any receipt by the booth-level officer who came to his place with an enumeration form.

"But, leaving nothing to chance, I had photographed myself while handing over my signed and duly filled-up form," the RJD leader said.

Some of the journalists suggested that he look up a printout of the draft electoral rolls, provided to all political parties by the EC on Saturday, and his name might be there.

Yadav shot back, "The online method is what more people have access to. Would you expect someone residing outside Bihar to come down to look up his name in the electoral rolls? My point is to emphasise that when people like us are at the receiving end, what to speak of the common people. I have heard that even an IAS officer couple has found their names missing."

The RJD leader had recently caused a flutter by threatening to boycott the upcoming polls, alleging that the EC was trying to help the ruling NDA through the special intensive revision.

He also remarked wryly, "I would like to see if any BJP leader also has his name missing in the draft rolls."

Meanwhile, Choudhary came out with a post on his X handle, accusing Yadav of lacking the qualifications to do a proper search and find his name.

"Your name is very much alongside that of your father, respected Lalu Prasad (RJD supremo). You would do better to shut your shop dealing in fraudulent and false claims", said Choudhary.

तेजस्वी जी आपकी योग्यता पर मुझे ही नहीं, आपके परिवार और पूरे बिहार को भी शंका है। S.I.R ड्राफ्ट में अपना नाम खोजना आपके लिए बहुत मुश्किल लग रहा होगा। आपका नाम 416 नंबर पर ससम्मान पिताजी के साथ दर्ज है, आप देख सकते हैं।



अब तो भ्रामक और फर्जीवाड़े की दुकानदारी बंद कीजिए। राजद का… pic.twitter.com/FXJ9aB6pUd — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 2, 2025

The district administration in Patna also came out with a tweet, debunking "news reports suggesting that the name of the honourable leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, was not in draft rolls prepared as part of special intensive revision in Bihar".

The administration also said "upon investigation", it was found that Yadav's name was very much there and his booth was still at the library of the veterinary college, as before, but with changes in his own serial number as well as that of the polling station.

The administration, too, shared a screenshot of the relevant part of the draft electoral roll.