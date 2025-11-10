Tejashwi criticises EC for not disclosing gender-wise data of first phase Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 10 (PTI) RJD leader and INDIA bloc chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav on Monday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for "not disclosing gender-wise data" of electors who cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls, even after four days of the voting.

An ECI official, however, said gender wise information is provided at the time of final turnout. The second and final phase of polling will be held on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed that the RJD-helmed opposition coalition will not allow "vote theft or dishonesty".

"The EC has not disclosed the gender-wise data of electors who cast their votes on November 6 even after four days have passed from the first phase of assembly polls. This is happening for the first time. Earlier, it was given immediately," he claimed.

Yadav also alleged that the poll panel has stopped functioning properly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also warned "officials of dire consequences, if they try to create trouble in collusion with the EC or union Home Minister Amit Shah".

"We will not allow vote theft or dishonesty under any circumstances," the RJD leader said.

Yadav also claimed that altogether 208 companies of security personnel from BJP-ruled states have been deployed in Bihar on poll duties.

"Why have the security personnel been deployed from BJP-ruled states? We are keeping a close watch on them. Around 68 per cent of police observers are from BJP-ruled states. Why is it so?" he asked.

Outsiders, including Shah, want to control Bihar, and the people of Bihar will not allow it, the RJD leader said.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his poll campaigns, did not talk about issues like unemployment and migration in Bihar and indulged in negative politics.

"I don't know what sort of web series the PM is watching these days," Yadav said.

The RJD leader also claimed that Modi did not say anything about the corruption charges against Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Health Minister Mangal Pandey and state BJP president Dr Dilip Jaisawal.

He alleged that the PM shared the dais with people who are not honest.

Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the INDIA bloc, exuded confidence of winning the polls and said, "We will take oath on November 18." The RJD leader also claimed that there would be no compromise with law and order, and "we will take action against criminals, communal forces and corruption if the INDIA bloc wins Bihar polls".

Responding to the charges, an ECI official said, "The overall gender ratio in voter turnout is generally given at the time of final turnout." On deployment of security forces for the polls, the official said nearly 80 per cent of the personnel were taken from the Central Armed Police Force.

"Only about 20 per cent are deployed from the State Armed Police which are drawn proportionately from different states as per availability. The SAP has been taken from 24 states including Jharkhand, Telangana, Kerala, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka," he said.

The states he named are ruled by non-BJP parties.

"Observers have been deployed proportionately from all states irrespective of the ruling party in the respective state. The CCTVs have been functioning at all strong rooms. Wherever any malfunctioning comes to notice, it has been promptly rectified," the official said. PTI PKD NN