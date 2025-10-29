Patna, Oct 29 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said he felt "pity" for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he was being "used as a dummy by the BJP".

Yadav, the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, made the remark while insinuating that the 75-year-old JD(U) supremo was not in sound mental health.

He was responding to queries from journalists over Kumar’s slip of tongue a day ago, when the chief minister said Bihar had 47 districts, nine more than the actual number.

Yadav, who is also a former Deputy CM, said "Yes, I saw it yesterday. I feel pity for Nitish ji. He has been reduced to a dummy (putla) by the BJP. He is being used like a dummy by them". PTI NAC MNB