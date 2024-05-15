Tejashwi is making baseless statements out of nervousness: Giriraj Singh

Patna, May 15 (PTI) A day after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that he was getting "full support" from "uncle" Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the former is making "baseless statements out of his nervousness".

Advertisment

"After completion of four phases of LS polls in the country, leaders of INDI alliance have realised that they are going to face a humiliating defeat in this polls. The NDA under PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar will win 400 plus seats in the country and all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. RJD leader (Tejashwi Yadav) is nervous now. He is making these baseless statements out of his 'nervousness' only," said Singh.

The BJP leader, who is seeking re-election from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, made the remark when journalists sought his views on former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's claim that he was getting "full support" from "uncle" Nitish Kumar.

Yadav on Tuesday claimed that he was getting "full support" from "uncle" Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president who is a BJP ally, in his fight against the saffron party. He said, "chacha (uncle) may have been hijacked by the BJP. But he taught me the importance of driving out of power those whose ascent came in 2014. Deep down, he retains the sentiment".

"I know his blessings are with me because I am carrying forward his fight. Just take note, he has taken ill on the very day Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to file his nomination papers. It is clear I am getting his full support", Yadav had remarked.

Further commenting on Yadav’s reaction on PM Modi's roadshow in Patna on May 12 that INDIA coalition will do a 'job show' if it is voted to power, Singh said, "What sort of jobs he (Yadav) is talking about…The RJD can do 'jungle raj show', 'extortion show' and 'corruption show', and nothing else." Reacting to the Union minister's comment, Yadav told reporters here on Wednesday, "Whatever he (Giriraj Singh) is saying is baseless. There is no need to react to such things." Further attacking the PM, Yadav said, "I must tell you people that since Modi ji is going to turn 75 very soon. He must retire at the age of 75. He has decided 75 years as the age for retirement in the BJP for an elected representative. He must join his party's 'Margdarshak Mandal' of senior leaders." "Our youth is bearing the brunt of Modi government's pathetic apathy… ever-rising unemployment has destroyed their future. Around 25 crore youth in the country are now over-aged due to lack of employment policy of the Central government. Besides, what Agniveers will do who will retire at the age of 23? Therefore, Modi Ji, who can't think for the welfare of the country and youths, should join Margdarshak Mandal," Yadav added. PTI PKD RG