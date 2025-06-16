Tejashwi launches digital platform to connect with people before Bihar polls

Patna, Jun 16 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a new digital platform and urged people to come together to "build a new Bihar".

Assembly elections are due in the eastern state later this year.

Launching the platform, 'www.Tejashwidigitalforce.in', at a press conference here, the former deputy chief minister said, "People of the state want change. This government has lost people's trust. They want to elect a new government in the polls. We (RJD) will become their voice." "People should come forward and join us in building a new Bihar through this digital platform," he added.

Yadav said the new digital platform has been launched to take the party's message and initiatives directly to the people.

"People can register using social media platforms or email IDs," he said.

"The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. But the chief minister is maintaining a stoic silence. 'Mukhyamantri ji achet awastha mein hain' (The CM is not in his senses). He is least bothered about the collapsed situation in the state," Yadav alleged. PTI PKD ACD