Tejashwi promises '100 pc domicile policy' in Bihar if voted to power

Patna, Mar 5 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said a "100 per cent domicile policy" will be implemented in Bihar if his party came to power after the assembly polls due later this year.

The former deputy chief minister was addressing a 'Yuva Panchayat' (youth conclave) where he came up with a number of promises keeping in mind the preference, among people of the state, for government jobs.

"Should there be a domicile policy in Bihar?" Yadav asked with rhetorical flourish, and when the crowds roared "yes", he added, "We will bring in 100 per cent domicile, to safeguard interests of the state's youth." The leader of the opposition said, "Attempts to implement 100 per cent domicile policy in adjoining Jharkhand failed because of technical reasons. But I have discussed the matter with many jurists and we have found a way out." The young leader alleged that 74-year-old Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was "tired and should be retired" and the latter's ally BJP "eats up reservations (aarakshan khor) just like we have man-eaters (aadam khor)".

Expressing confidence that the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan will form the next government in the state, Yadav said, "We will set up a Youth Commission (Yuva Aayog). Necessary clearance will be given in the first cabinet meeting." "It was at our insistence that recruitments in government departments have started on a large scale. The process started while we were sharing power. With our own government in place, we will provide more benefits," he said.

"I therefore declare that we will waive the fee aspirants are made to pay to obtain forms for competitive examinations. Conveyance expenses of the candidates, who often have to travel long distances to reach exam centres, will be borne by the government," said Yadav, evoking applause.

He also said that if voted to power, the RJD will try to "restore" the hike in quotas for deprived castes which has been set aside by the Patna High Court.

Yadav claimed that the RJD, which emerged as the single-largest party in last couple of elections, "has the highest number of young MPs and MLAs and hence is best attuned to the aspirations of Bihar's young population".

"Bihar does not deserve a government that is anti-youth, is unable to check question paper leaks and tries to crush genuine protests by getting the police to charge the baton," Yadav added.