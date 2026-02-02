Tejashwi Yadav Wheelchair

Patna (PTI): RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Monday turned up at the Bihar assembly in a wheelchair, stating that he was unable to walk properly because of an injured toe.

The 36-year-old leader of the opposition spoke to journalists after the governor's address to both Houses of the legislature on the inaugural day of the budget session.

"The big toe of my left leg got stubbed recently. The toenail had to be surgically removed. It has become difficult to walk", said the heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, by whom he was recently appointed to the top party post.

Yadav trained his guns at the Nitish Kumar administration in the state, alleging that the speech of the governor was "prepared by the government, and therefore, painted a rosy picture, even though Bihar lags behind most other provinces in terms of development indices".

"The government is silent on why this has been the case, even though our chief minister has been in the chair for 20 years. Also, rapes, murders and other crimes keep taking place, and the government's claim of rule of law rings hollow," alleged the former deputy CM.

The RJD working president, whose party helms the INDIA bloc in Bihar, also criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, which had presented the Union budget a day ago.

"Budgets seem to have been reduced to electoral stunts. Last year, we had elections in Bihar, so Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in a Madhubani saree. This year, elections are due in Tamil Nadu, a state where the BJP is trying hard to make inroads, so the finance minister wore a Kanjeevaram," Yadav claimed.