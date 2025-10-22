Tejashwi should stop fooling people of Bihar with 'lofty' poll promises: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of attempting to fool the people of Bihar by making unrealistic poll promises and also targeted Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, exhorting people to give their mandate to the "tried and tested" leadership of NDA instead of falling for Mahagathbandhan's ploy or "any new experimental politics".

BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi termed Yadav's poll promises a "cruel joke" as he raised questions on the RJD leader's "intentions" behind making such "lofty promises", which would require funds way higher than the current budget of the Bihar government.

"He has promised that he will provide government jobs to one member of every family. As per current projections, Bhar's population is about 13.5 crore... The number of families whose one member is to be given a government job (as promised by Yadav) would come around to 2.90 crore. Their salary will be in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

"If their estimated average salary comes around Rs 75,000, the expenditure on this head would come around Rs 29 lakh crore, while Bihar's current budget is around Rs 3,17,000 crore," he told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"Tejashwi Yadav, you stop fooling people of Bihar -- the land of Buddha," he said.

The BJP leader appealed to the people to be wise and not fall for such promises made by the RJD.

"When Tejashwi Yadav said that 10 lakh to 20 lakh people will be given jobs, understand his 'manobhav' (intentions). By saying so, he meant that jobs will be given for Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. And if that is not possible, then he will take land," he said in a swipe at the RJD leader, who if facing corruption allegations.

On Jan Suraaj Party's charge that its candidates were being threatened by senior BJP leaders, Trivedi said, "Those who have not been able to build trust in their own party, how will they be able to gain trust of the people? Jan Suraaj is trying to present a new idea, but people of Delhi have already suffered from such an idea and given a message that there is no scope for any new experimental politics. Such kind of politics can be detrimental.

"It's proved," he said, citing alleged scams during the erstwhile AAP government in Delhi under the leadership of then chief minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

"Under the leadership of Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Lalu Prasad Yadav also came (into the political arena) opposing corruption and the Bofors scam, and he created a record in corruption due to which he was disqualified from contesting elections," he added.

The BJP leader said people of Bihar must understand using their wisdom that there is no scope for any new experiment "this time".

"They will show faith in the tried and tested leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This is our belief," he said, Trivedi listed various measures taken by the NDA government for the welfare of women and girls and attributed them to the "methodical, consistent and pragmatic approach" of PM Modi and the Bihar CM, as he exhorted people to vote for the NDA in the upcoming polls in Bihar. PTI PK RT RT