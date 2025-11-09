Tejashwi showered with birthday greetings at poll rally, promises 'return gift' upon winning

Patna, Nov 9 (PTI) INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday promised to give a “return gift” to his RJD supporters who showered him with birthday wishes on the final day of campaigning for the Bihar assembly elections.

The leader, who turned 36, was also presented with a birthday cake when he reached Karakat assembly seat of Rohtas district, to start his campaign for the day.

"I thank you all for birthday wishes. I promise you that as soon as we form government, after counting of votes on November 14, you all will get a return gift", said the former deputy chief minister.

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, said, "You have given the NDA a chance to rule for 20 years. Give me a chance. I will prove myself in 20 months".

The young leader kept his address brief, and apologised to the people saying, "I have 17 programmes lined up during the day".

He reiterated promises like government jobs to at least one member of every family and stipends for women. PTI NAC MNB