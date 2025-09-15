Tejashwi to launch ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ from Tuesday

Patna, Sep 15 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is expected to lead the INDIA bloc charge in the upcoming assembly polls, will on Tuesday kick off a "Bihar Adhikar Yatra".

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, will launch the Yatra from Jehanabad, an RJD statement said.

The 35-year-old leader is likely to cover strongholds of the ruling NDA like Nalanda, the home district of JD(U) supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Begusarai, the constituency of firebrand BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh, in the "first leg" of the Yatra which will conclude on September 20 in Vaishali.

Incidentally, Yadav's own constituency of Raghopur falls in Vaishali district and so does Mahua, which was formerly held by his estranged elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav who has vowed to contest the seat again following expulsion from the party by father and RJD president Lalu Prasad.

Other districts to be covered during the five-day-long first leg are Patna, Khagaria, Madhepura, Supaul, Saharsa and Samastipur.

Yadav, a former deputy CM, shared a video message on X.

"After the Voter Adhikar Yatra, to which you all lent your support, please join us for the Bihar Adhikar Yatra. It is not about Tejashwi. It is about a new vision, which would ensure jobs for the unemployed and security for women," he said.

Meanwhile, NDA sources claimed that the "Bihar Adhikar Yatra", has been planned by the RJD to register its displeasure over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apparent reluctance to declare Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate during the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Yadav, who accompanied Gandhi for the fortnight-long Yatra covering 25 districts of the state, had urged the people to make the Congress leader "the next Prime Minister".

However, Yadav's close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav said, "Voter Adhikar Yatra was about wrongful deletion of people's names during special intensive revision of electoral rolls. Bihar Adhikar Yatra will be yet another occasion for our young leader to have a direct contact with the masses, which has been his USP". PTI NAC NN