Tejashwi trades charges with ruling NDA after man from his conspiracy gets killed in Patna

Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) An RJD worker from leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s constituency was shot dead in the state capital, triggering a spat between the party and the ruling BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

The deceased, identified as Raj Kumar, alias Ala Rai, a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district, was shot dead late Wednesday night.

SP (Patna East) Parichay Kumar told reporters, "The incident took place in Rajendra Nagar locality around 10 pm. Upon receiving information, a police party rushed to the spot and took the victim to the nearest hospital, where he succumbed to injuries".

Six spent cartridges were recovered from the spot, the SP said, adding "we suspect more than two persons were involved in the incident.

"The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, though locals say he was involved in politics and land business. We are investigating the matter from all angles and also analysing CCTV footage" the SP said, adding that the statement of Rai's driver was also being recorded.

Yadav, who is a second-term MLA from Raghopur, was approached with queries about the incident by journalists.

The former deputy CM said, "Yes, a person from Raghopur was shot dead yesterday. But hardly a day passes when such incidents do not take place somewhere. We can expect nothing better when criminals are being openly patronised by the ruling dispensation".

"I wish to repeat what I have said in the past, criminals are planning their attacks while sitting in the homes of deputy CMs. The law-breakers of the state behave like Vijay and Samrat.....Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is out of depth", alleged Yadav.

The RJD leader's remark was an oblique reference to Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, both senior BJP leaders who happen to be Kumar's deputies.

When Choudhary was asked about Yadav's allegation, he shot back, "The people of Bihar know it well who has stakes in Raghopur and who stands to gain if a person from the area gets bumped off".

"Lalu ji (Yadav's father and RJD president) and his family has been known for patronising murderers and criminals of all types. But Bihar is no longer ruled by them. The government headed by Nitish Kumar and guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get to the root of the killing and bring the culprits to book", asserted Choudhary. PTI PKD SKS NAC MNB