Tejashwi unimpressed with simultaneous polls, accuses BJP, allies of splurging public money on ads

Darbhanga (Bihar), Dec 14 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday scoffed at the BJP's contention that 'one nation, one polls' would lead to reduced electoral expenditure, accusing the saffron party and its allies of splurging public money on advertisements.

Advertisment

The former Bihar deputy chief minister, however, asked the Election Commission to hold assembly polls in the state, due in less than a year, "in a single phase, just like these were conducted in the past".

"What is the problem with elections being held in the current form?" Yadav replied quizzically, when journalists asked him about the bills on simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies at a press meet in Darbhanga.

When the RJD leader was told that the BJP, which rules the Centre with allies, was of the view that simultaneous polls were essential to bring down the money spent on these, he shot back, "And what about advertisements? The BJP loves publicity." "Even in a poor state like Bihar, the government splurges money on advertisements. Just find out how much the NDA has spent on publicity since it came to power in the state 20 years ago and during its 11-year-rule at the Centre," Yadav said.

Advertisment

The young leader was of the view "elections must be held in Bihar in a single phase. It used to be that way in the past. The EC must not have any issues since no other state goes to polls along with Bihar".

The leader of the opposition in Bihar Assembly also promised a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 to the state's women if the coalition helmed by the RJD formed the next government.

When it was pointed out to him that he has been making one promise after another in the recent past, Yadav said, "The people must know what we intend to offer." He, however, insisted that the monthly stipend scheme, which will be called 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', was not a gimmick but an acknowledgement of the fact that "well-being of the society is impossible unless our women are well off".

Advertisment

"In the 17 years that we shared power with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we made him deliver on our promise of 10 lakh government jobs. He is now visibly tired and unable to govern the state. On the other hand, I feel I have realised only five per cent of my potential to serve the people," Yadav added. PTI NAC ACD