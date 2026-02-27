Tejashwi welcomes Kejriwal's discharge, demands fresh elections in Delhi

Patna, Feb 27 (PTI) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday welcomed a Delhi court’s order to discharge Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and others in a liquor policy case, and demanded that fresh elections be held in the national capital.

A special court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, AAP leader Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor-policy case by refusing to take cognisance of the CBI chargesheet against them.

“False lawsuits are being filed against opposition leaders. Arvind Kejriwal has suffered a lot due to this (case). We demand that elections be held again in Delhi,” Yadav told reporters in Patna.

“Whether it is the ED, CBI or any other constitutional institution, everything has been hijacked by the BJP. These institutions do only what the PMO or the home minister says, instead of working on facts or evidence,” he alleged.

Yadav said the Delhi court has also ordered that a case be filed against the investigation officer (IO) of the CBI, which “clearly reveals and exposes the BJP's conduct”.

The RJD leader claimed that the acquittal of Kejriwal is part of a larger pattern of “the BJP's political vendetta”.

“It is not just Kejriwal alone. Rahul Gandhi, Lalu ji (Lalu Prasad), and our entire family have been victims of BJP's political vendetta from the very beginning,” Yadav claimed.

Defending multiple lawsuits against him and his family members, Yadav said, “Whether it's the IRCTC case or the land-for-jobs case, the railways has not even admitted that any scam occurred.” Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the court order to acquit Kejriwal and the others “has to be respected, and there is no room for joy or sorrow”.

“A person in a constitutional position should welcome every decision of constitutional institutions,” he added. PTI SUK RBT