Tejashwi will not even get LoP status after Bihar polls: JD(U)

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) on Friday claimed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal will get so few seats in the Bihar assembly elections that its leader Tejashwi Yadav will not even get the status of Leader of Opposition, as the state's ruling party slammed him for his jibe at the recent Cabinet expansion.

After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inducted seven new ministers from the BJP quota into his Cabinet, Yadav, presently the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, said on Thursday that it will not make any difference to the fortunes of the ruling party as this will prove to be the last term of this government.

Hitting back, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the RJD rule under Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi had left Bihar in dire straits, and that Nitish Kumar has worked to improve its condition on every development metrics.

Prasad alleged in a statement that the people of Bihar still "shudder" thinking of the "jungle raaj" of the RJD rule, when numerous caste massacres occurred, and people were killed in broad daylight and were abducted for ransom.

Tejashwi Yadav should apologise to the state before misleading its people in the name of development, the JD(U) leader said.

Nitish Kumar has restored peace and rule of law (in Bihar), besides empowering all sections of the society, be it the youth, women, SCs or the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), he added.

"People of Bihar know the truth of the RJD and will not fall for their lies. They will teach a political lesson to a dynastic party like the RJD." Assembly polls are due in Bihar later this year. PTI KR ARI