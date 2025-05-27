Tejashwi Yadav announces birth of second child, a baby boy

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy.

Yadav shared the news on social media platform X with a post that read, “Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!”

Good Morning! The wait is finally over!



So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman! pic.twitter.com/iPHkgAkZ2g — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 27, 2025

The post included a photograph from the hospital showing the newborn in a crib, accompanied by medical staff and a family member.

This is Yadav’s second child. He and his wife welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2023. The 35-year-old politician is the son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Tejashwi Yadav served as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar twice—first in 2015 under the Mahagathbandhan alliance and again in 2022, before Nitish Kumar returned to the BJP-led NDA in 2024.

Born on November 9, 1989, in Gopalganj, Bihar, Yadav was a professional cricketer before joining politics. He played for Delhi Daredevils and the Jharkhand cricket team, retiring in 2013 to enter public life.

With the arrival of his son, Yadav now begins a new chapter in his personal life amid his continuing political responsibilities in Bihar.