Tejashwi Yadav booked in UP for calling Modi 'vote thief' in post

Shahjahanpur: Police here have lodged an FIR against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav over a social media post attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an officer said on Saturday.

A complaint in the matter was filed by the BJP's city president, Shilpi Gupta.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said, "The FIR was registered on Friday." Gupta's complaint alleges that Yadav's "indecorous comment" against the prime minister caused "immense anger among the people of the country." The FIR, registered at the Sadar Bazar Police Station, alleges that the post "created significant resentment among the general public and BJP workers." Gupta said that the post was made from the official RJD account and it read: "Today, the vote thief will come to Gaya, Bihar, and will tell lie after lie in front of the Biharis." The former Bihar deputy chief minister has been booked under sections 353(2) (spreading rumours) and 197(1)A (making allegations through a picture) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, a separate FIR was filed against Yadav in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, on the complaint of local MLA Milind Narote.

A police officer said Yadav was booked under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 356 (defamation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), and 353 (statements that cause public mischief).