Tejashwi Yadav bunglow row: Giriraj Singh demands inquiry

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Amid charges of missing items from a government bunglow that was vacated recently by former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday demanded a probe into money spent on the bunglow.

"For a person occupying a political position, such cheapness (ghatiyaapan) is not suitable. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has identified the bungalows of former CM, deputy CM. An inquiry committee should be formed to probe how much was spent on Tejaswi Yadav's bungalow and a case should be registered," said Singh, who represents the Begusarai constituency from Bihar.

The minister's comments came against the backdrop of the ruling NDA in Bihar accusing the opposition RJD over items allegedly stolen from a government bungalow recently vacated by Yadav, to whom it was allotted while he was the state's deputy chief minister.

The state BJP has accused Tejashwi Yadav of robbing the government bungalow of essentials, including water taps and lights.

However, RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav denied the charge and alleged that the NDA was venting its frustration over Tejashwi Yadav and his father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, getting bail from a Delhi court in a ‘land-for-jobs scam’.

In a separate remark on the bail granted to Lalu Yadav, Giriraj Singh commented that receiving bail does not equate to a clean chit.

"Bail is granted even to individuals charged under Section 302 of the IPC, but that does not mean they are innocent of the crime," he stated.

The Union Minister for Textiles was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Confederation of Indian Textile Industry. PTI RSN MR MR