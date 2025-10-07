Tejashwi Yadav condemns attack on CJI, accuses BJP of silence

Patna, Oct 6 (PTI) Strongly condemning the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in the midst of court proceedings, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of "maintaining silence" over the incident.

Yadav alleged "the incident is a result of normalisation of hate and violence, which seems to have been receiving state patronage since 2014".

He said, "It is a matter of grave concern that a person holding the highest post in the state's judiciary had to face such a humiliation..... it marks a shameful episode in the history of our democracy".

"The shoe was hurled not at the CJI, but at revered Babasaheb Ambedkar. Some people are using religion to spew venom. Nobody seems safe any more", added Yadav.

A 71-year-old lawyer had allegedly tried to hurl a shoe at the CJI. Later, police sources said that a note inscribed with the slogan "India will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma" was recovered from him.

Yadav added, "We wonder why the BJP, which has always been anti-constitution and anti-Dalit, is maintaining silence over the episode. The judiciary is our democracy's backbone. To protect it is the duty of all of us". PTI NAC HIG HIG