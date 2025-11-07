Tejashwi's favourite CM Stalin whose party DMK compares Biharis with 'bidis', claims Amit Shah

Jamui/Bhagalpur (Bihar) Nov 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unleashed a no-holds-barred attack on the family of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, claiming that his son Tejashwi Yadav's "favourite" CM is MK Stalin, whose party DMK "insults Biharis by comparing them with bidis".

He also accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of maintaining silence over repeated attacks by Pakistani terrorists during the UPA regime and claimed that "they did not have the courage to retaliate or even issue a statement against terrorism".

"Someone asked Lalu's son - who is his favourite CM? He replied that DMK's (MK) Stalin, who is Tamil Nadu's CM, is his favourite. Do you know who he is? I will give his (Stalin's) introduction...his party compares Biharis with 'Bidis'. His party insults Biharis and disgraces them. Tejashwi's favourite is this CM," Shah claimed at a Bhagalpur rally.

The BJP leader also alleged that Stalin's party "insults Sanatan Dharma, opposes creation of Ram Temple".

The Tamil Nadu CM had, last week, condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged remarks that "DMK men harassed workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu".

Stalin asked him to give up doing "cheap politics" by targeting Tamils and showing malice against them in poll-bound states.

Claiming that the opposition leaders have "no development" agenda for Bihar, Shah alleged that the RJD-Congress combine did "not do anything for the poor" during their rule in the state, except "patronising infiltrators".

Addressing a rally in Jamui earlier in the day, he launched a blistering attack on Lalu Prasad and Sonia Gandhi, alleging that "those concerned only about the welfare of their sons and daughters cannot make Bihar developed".

"Give us a mandate for five more years, and Bihar will be counted among the developed states. It will be made free from floods. Lalu-Rabri-Rahul have no development agenda," Shah claimed.

He also alleged, "They did not do anything for the poor, barring patronising infiltrators who are usurping poor people's jobs, foodgrain and resources. Do you think that those who are concerned only about the welfare of their sons and daughters can make Bihar a developed state? They can't." In Bhagalpur, the union minister also termed the opposition bloc 'Mahagathbandhan' as "thagbandhan", claiming that "they have no policy and no unity among them".

"No one can prevent riots in Bhagalpur if the RJD wins the Bihar polls...You have to decide whether you want the kidnapping industry in Diara or the development of tourism," Shah told the rally.

Earlier in the day, he claimed that Maoists "reigned supreme in Bihar's Gaya, Aurangabad, Jamui and several other regions during Lalu's regime" and it was "Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated Naxalism from Bihar".

"If you want to prevent 'jungle raj', vote for the NDA," Shah told the rally.

Addressing another rally at Bihpur in Bhagalpur, he alleged, "Lalu-Rahul cannot provide employment to the youth, and can only bring 'jungle raj' in Bihar." He promised a change in Bihar's face if the NDA retains power in the state.

The former BJP president announced a slew of projects, including an electric vehicle manufacturing cluster, an ordinance factory, a defence corridor, a network of world-class expressways, highways, medical colleges and engineering institutions.

The time has come to bring Bihar among the top five states in pisciculture, and the PM has invested Rs 20,000 cr for the sector, he said.

"No one can stop the construction of the grand temple of Goddess Sita in Bihar," Shah said at the Bihpur rally. PTI NAM BDC