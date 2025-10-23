Tejashwi's job promise unrealistic, RJD family steeped in corruption: BJP leader Ravi Shankar

Patna, Oct 23 (PTI) BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday dismissed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s election promises as "impractical" and accused him and his family of corruption.

"RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide government jobs to 2.6 crore people, which will require an estimated expenditure of Rs 12 lakh crore. Bihar’s total budget is around Rs 3 lakh crore. From where will he provide jobs?" the BJP leader asked while talking to reporters.

Prasad also accused the RJD of making "false promises" to mislead voters and claimed that the people of Bihar would not trust a party "whose track record is tainted by corruption and misgovernance." PTI SUK MNB