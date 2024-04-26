Advertisment
Tejasvi Surya booked for soliciting votes on grounds of religion: EC

NewsDrum Desk
Bengaluru South constituency BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya and MLA Ravi Subramanyam with family members show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A case was booked against BJP MP and Bangalore South Candidate Tejasvi Surya for allegedly posting a video on a social media platform and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion, the Election Commission said on Friday.

He is contesting against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy, daughter of Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Taking to 'X', the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer posted: "Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and candidate of Bengaluru South PC on April 25 at Jayanagar police station for posting a video on X handle and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion."

