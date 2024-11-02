Tejasvi Surya hits out at Kharge, CMs of Cong-ruled states over poll promises

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (PTI) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states on Saturday, accusing them of desperately trying to obscure the truth that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed regarding the party's false promises.

In a post on 'X', Surya stated that the entire left ecosystem, starting with Kharge and extending to Congress chief ministers across states, appears to be in a frenzy to conceal the reality exposed by Modi.

He asserted, "What Modi ji has highlighted is a living reality in Karnataka—the unsustainable freebie model has wreaked havoc on our state’s developmental journey over the last 1.5 years, severely crippling our progress. What Mr Kharge himself admits in the viral video proves this fact." Surya pointed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's recent budget, alleging that the provision for freebies had come at the cost of reducing allocations in other critical sectors. He claimed that this misallocation of funds has worsened Bengaluru's infrastructure, with approximately Rs 13,000 crore of SC/ST funds being redirected to support the freebies.

He also compared Siddaramaiah's latest budget, which he labeled as having a revenue deficit of over Rs 12,000 crore, to the previous revenue surplus budget presented by former CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"No matter how much Mr Kharge, the Deputy Chief Minister, or the Chief Minister try to deflect PM's message with loud rhetoric and name-calling, the call to be wary of Congress's false promises truly reflects the ground reality in Karnataka," Surya concluded.