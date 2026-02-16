Tejasvi Surya hosts US envoy in Bengaluru, discusses trade and tech ties

Bengaluru, Feb 16 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday said he met US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in the city and discussed the expanding India–US partnership in trade, technology and innovation.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the recently concluded interim trade agreement between the two countries, with Surya highlighting Bengaluru’s central role in strengthening bilateral economic ties.

“Delighted to welcome His Excellency Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, to Bengaluru today,” Surya said in a post on ‘X’.

He said the interaction took place over breakfast at a popular eatery in Indiranagar.

“Over some masala dosa & strong coffee at Filter Coffee, Indiranagar, we had an engaging conversation on the growing India US partnership, especially in trade, technology and innovation following the interim trade agreement,” he said.

Surya added that he also introduced the envoy to a slice of local life.

“Also introduced him to Namma Auto. A memorable ride indeed,” he said.

Describing the city’s unique character, the MP said, “Bengaluru truly represents the journey from masala dosa to machine learning, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation and plays a vital role in strengthening economic and people to people ties between our two democracies.” Highlighting the city’s economic weight, Surya said, “With over 700 American companies and 43% of India’s software exports coming from Bengaluru, our city is central to US India economic ties.” He further said, “Home to 40% of India’s GCCs, Bengaluru continues to drive innovation led partnership between our two democracies.” PTI GMS ROH