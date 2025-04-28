Tejasvi Surya slams K'taka govt over Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of Pahalgam attack victims

Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Monday slammed the Karnataka government for announcing Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims and called it "shameful" for not considering adequate support for the survivors.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan were among the 26 people killed in front of their families after confirming their religious identity in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Most of those killed by terrorists were tourists.

Addressing a press conference here, the BJP MP expressed deep disappointment over the "paltry Rs 10 lakh compensation" announced by the state government for the families of the terror attack victims.

Both women are single mothers supporting young children and need urgent help to educate and secure their future, he said.

"When Karnataka Government could award a compensation of Rs 15 lakh after a man was trampled to death by an elephant in Rahul Gandhi's previous constituency in Wayanad, it's shameful that it is not even considering a suitable compensation for the survivors of the terror attack," he said.

In solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, the BJP MP said that the Hindu society of Bengaluru South today came forward to support the families of Manjunath Rao and Bharat Bhushan, on his appeal.

According to him, Rs 10,00,001 each is being given to both families. Rs 1 more than the amount announced by the "insensitive Siddaramaiah led government. A total support of Rs 20,00,002.

"SSMRV College under RV Trust will fully sponsor the degree education of Shri Manjunath Rao’s meritorious son, who secured 97 per cent in his II PU. Meanwhile, Transcend Group of Institutions will provide complete free education for Shri Bharat Bhushan’s son from Grade 1 to Grade 12 - ensuring the best education for both children," he said.

He cited that Shree Bhagwaan Mahaveer Jain Hospital has come forward to provide complete medical care for the mother and child of the victims families for the next 11 years.

"I appeal to Hindu-run institutions and organisations to come forward and extend support to the affected families in their respective states.

It is our collective responsibility to stand by members of our community in this hour of need," he added.

Surya, who is also Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national president, wondered how Congress' "pseudo- secularism" prevents it from acknowledging the clear religious motive behind the attack on Hindus.

"Even Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM president) admitted that terrorists asked for religion before killing — yet Congress continues to stay in denial," he said.

Condemning the statement made by Karnataka Excise Minister R B Thimmapur on the recent terror attack, the BJP leader said that the "shameful" statements of Minister show to what extent Congress can stoop for vote bank politics.

On Saturday, Minister Thimmapur had claimed that the perpetrators of the attack in Pahalgam would not have asked the name and the religion of victims and said, "It is unfair to target a particular religion over the attack." PTI AMP ROH