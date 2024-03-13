Tejasvi Surya to contest LS polls again; thanks PM, party leaders and people

Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) After BJP announced his candidature for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency, Tejasvi Surya, the party's youth wing president, on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party leaders and his constituency people for reposing faith in him by giving him another opportunity to serve the public.

He is contesting for the second time. In the 2019 polls, he defeated B K Hariprasad of Congress in South Bengaluru constituency.

The BJP on Wednesday announced candidates for 20 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Speaking to PTI videos, Surya said, "I want to express my gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, our state leadership including B S Yediyurappa, crores of party workers and the people of Bengaluru South for reposing their faith in me and giving me another opportunity to go to the people on a BJP ticket." He said the last five years have been a great learning experience for him and he has realised that the responsibilities that people expect from public representatives is not like a nine to five job.

"It involves dedication 24×7. We have seen how the prime minister has inspired all of us to work for the welfare of the people.. the poorest of the poor. Empowering them by taking the policies and activities of the government to every doorsteps," he added.

The BJP swept the 2019 general elections, bagging 25 of the total 28 seats in the state, while an independent backed by the party also emerged victorious. PTI AMP KH