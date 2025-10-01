Tejasvi Surya to head parliamentary panel on Jan Vishwas Bill, Baijayant Panda to chair select committee on IBC

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP leader Tejasvi Surya was on Wednesday appointed the chairman of the select parliamentary panel to examine the Jan Vishwas Bill.

BJP leader Baijayant Panda has been appointed chairman of the select committee to examine the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, while the chairpersons of almost all the department-related parliamentary panels, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, have been re-nominated to their respective positions.

Earlier, Panda chaired the parliamentary committee that examined the Income Tax Bill, which was passed by Parliament during the Monsoon Session.

The appointment of Surya, the two-term sitting Lok Sabha member from Bangalore South, as the chairman of the select committee on The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill is considered in Parliament circles as a vote of confidence of the BJP top brass in the young leader.

There was no word yet on the constitution of the parliamentary committee to examine the three Home Ministry Bills, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill.

At least three political parties -- Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and Aam Aadmi Party -- have announced that their representatives will not be part of the panel.

Congress too appears disinclined to join the committee to examine bills that seek the ouster of prime minister, chief ministers and ministers under arrest for 30 days.

BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey and Bhartruhari Matab will continue as chairmen of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology; and Finance, respectively, while DMK leader Kanimozhi will head the committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Congress leaders Tharoor and Charanjit Singh Channi will continue to head the committees on external affairs and agriculture, respectively.

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, who was earlier a member of the Dubey-led parliamentary committee on communication and IT, has been made a member of the committee on defence, chaired by BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh.

Moitra and Dubey have been at loggerheads, and the Trinamool had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker to shift her to a different parliamentary panel.

Trinamool leaders Dola Sen and Kirti Azad have been renominated to the committees on commerce; and chemicals and fertilisers, respectively.

BJP leader Anurag Thakur will chair the committee on coal, mines and steel, while BJP leader Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will be at the helm of the panel on home affairs.

Among the BJP allies, JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha has been reappointed as the chairman of the committee on transport, tourism and culture, while NCP leader Sunil Tatkare heads the panel on petroleum and natural gas.

Shiv Sena leader Shrirang Appa Barne heads the committee on energy. PTI SKU ARI ARI