Tejasvi Surya to head parliamentary panel on Jan Vishwas Bill, LS speaker reconstitutes committees

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP leader Tejasvi Surya was on Wednesday appointed the chairman of the select parliamentary panel to examine the Jan Vishwas Bill, as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reconstituted several such committees.

BJP leader Baijayant Panda was appointed chairman of the select committee to examine the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill, while the chairpersons of almost all the department-related parliamentary panels, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, have been re-nominated to their respective positions.

The appointment of Surya, the two-term sitting Lok Sabha member from Bangalore South, as the chairman of the select committee on The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill is considered in Parliament circles as a vote of confidence of the BJP top brass in the young leader.

BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey and Bhartruhari Matab will continue as chairmen of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology; and Finance, respectively, while DMK leader Kanimozhi will head the committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Congress leaders Tharoor and Charanjit Singh Channi will continue to head the committees on external affairs and agriculture, respectively.

The parliamentary committee to examine the three Home Ministry Bills, including the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, is yet to be constituted. PTI SKU ARI