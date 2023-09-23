Telagana HC cancels Group-1 prelims exam, orders TSPSC to conduct exam again

Hyderabad, Sep 23 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Saturday cancelled the Group-1 prelims examination conducted by the state Public Service Commission in June this year and ordered that the test be conducted again.

The direction came on a writ petition by some candidates seeking to reconduct the exam held on June 11, for not obtaining the biometrics of the candidates during the examination as per the instructions given in the notification.

The petitioners had submitted that the exam was not conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

The Commission issued notification on April 26, 2022 for recruitment to the posts of Group-1 service officers in the state.

Following the notification, the Group-1 examination was held in October, 2022 but it was cancelled due to leakage of question paper and conducted on June 11 this year.

The court has directed the Commission to reconduct the preliminary exam by implementing all the general instructions issued in the notification.

Meanwhile, opposition Congress and BJP blamed the state government for the cancellation of the exam. PTI SJR SJR ROH