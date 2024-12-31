Telangana ACB arrests 223 accused in 152 cases registered in 2024

Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI) The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested 223 people in connection with a total of 152 cases registered by it during 2024.

Advertisment

Of the 152 cases, 129 were trap cases involving arrest of 200 accused (159 government servants); 11 Disproportionate Assets cases against government servants, and 12 other cases of criminal misconduct in which 18 accused were arrested, Telangana Director General of ACB Vijay Kumar said on Tuesday.

In the 129 trap cases, the ACB seized a total of Rs 82.78 lakh of which Rs 64.80 lakh was reimbursed to the complainants, Kumar said.

Besides, properties of accused in disproportionate assets, worth Rs 97,42,67,000 was attached in 11 cases.

Advertisment

He said the ACB conducted 11 regular enquiries into allegation of corruption. Also, 29 surprise checks were conducted on various offices and reports were submitted to government.

The ACB in Telangana obtained 105 sanction for prosecution orders from government and filed charge sheet.

The Bureau closely monitored prosecution of cases in court, and secured conviction in 16 cases, achieving a conviction rate of 64 per cent, he said.

Advertisment

The top ACB official further said during 2024, special emphasis was laid on training ACB personnel.

Training was imparted on improving drafting skills, investigation into tracing financial transactions, digital footprints of financial transaction, legal position in trap and DA cases, arrests, bail, anticipatory bail, quash of cases etc, including landmark judgements of Supreme Court and High Courts, having impact on investigation into cases involving corruption by government servants, he added. PTI VVK VVK ROH