Telangana ACB registers 199 cases in 2025

Hyderabad, Dec 31 (PTI) The ACB of Telangana registered a total of 199 cases in 2025, resulting in the arrest of 273 accused, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Out of the 199 cases, 157 were trap cases leading to the arrest of 224 accused, including 176 government servants.

Additionally, 15 cases pertained to Disproportionate Assets (DA) against government employees, and 26 cases involved other instances of criminal misconduct by government servants, in which 34 accused were arrested, Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Charu Sinha said in a statement.

In trap cases related to the demand and acceptance of bribes, the ACB seized a total of Rs 57.17 lakh, of which Rs 35.89 lakh has been reimbursed to the complainants, she added.

Furthermore, the bureau unearthed properties worth over Rs 96 crore in the 15 DA cases.

The ACB obtained 115 sanction orders from the government for the prosecution of accused individuals and filed charge sheets accordingly.

The bureau also conducted 26 regular enquiries into allegations of corruption and carried out 54 surprise inspections of various offices, including sub-registrar offices, RTA check posts, and welfare hostels, the statement said. PTI VVK SSK