Telangana ACB uncovers assets worth Rs 250 cr amassed by Ex-HDMA official

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said it has unearthed illegal assets to the tune of around Rs 250 crore, allegedly amassed by a former HMDA official in connection with a case of disproportionate assets.

A case was registered against Siva Balakrishna, Planning Officer in Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd and former director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), for acquiring assets disproportionate to known sources of income "by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service," according to ACB.

Searches were conducted at the former official's house and 16 other places belonging to his relatives, friends and other associates last month, and properties worth about Rs eight crore as per government value and cash Rs one crore, were found.

Subsequently, he was arrested. A city court had granted eight-day custody of the accused to the ACB.

"Based on investigation so far during the eight-days police custody, 214 acres of agriculture land, 29 plots, seven flats in different apartment complexes, one villa have been identified. The document value of these properties is Rs 13.3 crore and the market value is estimated to be around Rs 250 crore or could be higher also," a senior ACB official said.

These properties located in different districts of Telangana were found registered in his name, and in that of his family members and relatives, the official said.

The action comes following complaints that he gave "illegal" layout permissions, but it needs to be verified and investigation is still continuing, the official added. PTI VVK VVK ROH