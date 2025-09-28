Telangana aims to attract all Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said his government aims to attract all the Fortune 500 companies of the world to Bharat Future City over the next decade.

Speaking after performing the bhumi puja for the construction of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building here, he said the proposed city will be a destination for investments and a hub of opportunities.

"Currently, there are 85 Fortune 500 companies in Hyderabad. The government aims to attract all the Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City in the next 10 years,” he said.

The government has prepared ambitious plans to develop this "great city," he added.

Appealing to people not to fall prey to the opposition’s "false propaganda" against the project, Reddy alleged that some adverse forces had "conspired" to stall it.

Political opponents, he said, had also levelled allegations that he owned land in the Future City project, adding, "The Future City is for future generations and not for my family members." He sought the cooperation of all and cautioned people against approaching the courts, saying the government was ready to address grievances through dialogue.

“The government is proactive in solving everyone’s issues generously,” he said.

The union government has also agreed to develop a bullet train network from Future City to Amaravati, he added.

Elaborating on the unique facilities planned for the proposed city, the CM said, “An underground power line network will be developed in the new city.” He further said the Future City Development Building and Skill University works would be completed by December. “All prospective investors will also be invited to the FCDA office for talks,” he added.

According to an official release, the FCDA building will serve as a hub to guide the growth of Bharat Future City, its industrial cluster, and other transformative projects.

Meanwhile, Reddy urged public support for the government’s Musi Rejuvenation project, aimed at restoring the Musi River and safeguarding the city against future floods.

Speaking after inaugurating the revived Batukamma Kunta lake at Amberpet on Sunday evening, the chief minister said Hyderabad’s roads and drainage systems were built to handle up to 2 cm of rain per day, according to an official release.

"After the Covid-induced pandemic, climate change has caused frequent cloudbursts. The state government anticipated flood situations and prepared plans to strengthen infrastructure and environmental protection," he added.

He alleged that the Musi had been turned into a dump yard due to "neglect" by previous governments.

"We are already witnessing the submergence of habitations in the Musi catchment area within one hour of rainfall in the city," he added.

The chief minister asserted that his government is moving forward to protect water bodies and revive abandoned lakes and ponds under the Musi project.

He also noted that the purpose of establishing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is to protect water bodies and remove encroachments.