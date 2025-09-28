Telangana aims to attract Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City in next 10 years: CM Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said his government aims to attract the world’s Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City over the next decade.

Speaking after performing the Bhumi Puja for the construction of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building here, he said the proposed city will be a destination for investments and a world of opportunities.

“Currently there are 85 Fortune 500 companies in Hyderabad. The government aims to attract all the Fortune 500 companies to Bharat Future City in the next 10 years,” he said.

The government has prepared ambitious plans to develop this "great city," he added.

Appealing to people not to fall prey to the opposition’s "false propaganda" against the project, Revanth Reddy alleged that some adverse forces had "conspired" to stall it.

Political opponents, he said, had also levelled allegations that he owned lands in the Future City project, adding, "The Future City is for future generations and not for my family members".

He sought the cooperation of all and cautioned people against approaching the courts, saying the government was ready to address grievances through dialogue. “The government is proactive in solving the issues of everyone generously,” he said.

The union government has also agreed to develop a bullet train network from Future City to Amaravati, he said.

Elaborating on the unique facilities planned for the proposed city, the CM said, “An underground power line network will be developed in the new city.” He further said that the Future City Development Building and Skill University works would be completed by December. “All the prospective investors will also be invited to the FCDA office for talks,” he added.

According to an official release, the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) building will serve as a hub to guide the growth of Bharat Future City, its industrial cluster, and other transformative projects.