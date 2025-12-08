Telangana aims to contribute 10 pc to national GDP by 2047: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said he wanted Telangana to contribute 10 per cent to the national GDP by 2047.

Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, he also said the state government wants to replicate the model of Guang-Dong province in China whose economy is the largest of any province in China.

He said his government aims to make Telangana a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion dollar by 2047.

"We comprise around 2.9 per cent of India's population but contribute around five per cent of national GDP. By 2047, I want to contribute 10 per cent of India’s GDP," he said.

Citing the example of Guang-Dong in China, he said the province has achieved the highest investment and growth in the world in "20 plus years".

"We want to replicate the same model in Telangana," he added.

After 10 years of its formation, Telangana is now trying to become India's most developed state.

The CM said the state government's strategy is to make Telangana India’s first and only state to be divided into three clear zones for services, manufacturing, agriculture.

"We call it the CURE, PURE, RARE model. Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE) and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE)," he said.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Centre is committed to work with the Telangana government for the state's progress.

"Today, India stands as the world's fourth largest economy and ready to achieve the third spot. Today, India has a strong security environment and internal stability. Under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, the Government of India is fully committed to working with the government of Telangana in this development journey," he said.

The Centre sees Telangana playing a key role in the journey towards the goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', he added.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the summit, which was attended by Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and several dignitaries and corporate leaders. PTI SJR SJR KH