Telangana aims to develop temple tourism through four major circuits: Minister

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) The Telangana government aims to develop temple tourism through four major circuits linking important temples, state Minister Konda Surekha said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Telangana Rising Global Summit here, the Minister for Forests, Environmental and Endowments said the master plans are being prepared under Vision 2047 to improve facilities, boost tourism and preserve spiritual heritage.

"The government aims to develop temple tourism through four major circuits, linking important temples such as Jogulamba, Manyamkonda, Vikarabad Ananthagiri, Yadagirigutta, Ramappa, Bhadrachalam, Vemulawada, Medaram, Kaleshwaram and others," an official release quoting the minister said.

She announced a new eco-tourism framework under the Tourism Policy 2025–30, with nodal agency by the Telangana Forest Development Corporation, based on the principle of "Less structures, more experiences." Currently, the state has 13 eco-tourism circuits, and a new brand "Deccan Woods and Trails" has been launched to promote nature-based tourism, she said.

The Amrabad Tiger Reserve now has 36 tigers, a significant increase in 2024, she said, adding new destinations like Nandipet, Tadwai and Pakhal are being developed with trekking routes and visitor facilities.

An online booking system is being planned to improve tourist experience. These initiatives are aligned with the state’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2047, Surekha said.

Telangana has 19 per cent forest area, and with tree cover outside forests, the total green cover has reached 22 per cent. The government is committed to protecting forests, expanding green cover and addressing climate challenges, she said.

Speaking on temple management, the minister said the Endowments department oversees over 12,000 temples. While 695 temples generate income, and 3,500 temples run on land revenues and with the support of Endowment department, the government is supporting more than 6,400 temples that lack resources for basic rituals, she said.

Initiatives in forests, eco-tourism and temple development are investments in people, culture and sustainable growth, the minister added.