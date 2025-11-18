Telangana aims to emerge as national role model for people-centric digital governance: Minister

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) Telangana aims to position itself as a national role model in people-centric digital governance, state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said on Tuesday.

He launched the state government’s 'Mee Seva' (meaning 'your service') on WhatsApp here.

The initiative, developed in partnership with Meta, enables citizens to access more than 580 services from 38 government departments directly through WhatsApp, an official release said.

This is among the "largest government–WhatsApp service integrations" taking place in the country, delivering service at citizens’ fingertips" without the need for additional applications.

Speaking at the launch, Sridhar Babu said the state government is committed to transforming governance into a participatory, transparent, and citizen-led process.

“Governance should not happen within closed walls. It must integrate citizens as active participants, with technology bringing services directly to their doorstep,” he said. PTI SJR SJR ADB