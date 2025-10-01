Telangana anti-narcotics wing seizes 401 kg ganja, three arrested

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Telangana’s anti-narcotics wing EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) on Wednesday said it arrested three transporters from Rajasthan for allegedly smuggling 401 kg of ganja worth Rs 2 crore.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths intercepted a van at Pedda Amberpet near Hyderabad on September 29 and apprehended the trio, a press release said.

The contraband, weighing 401.467 kg, was concealed under a load of coconuts and was being transported from Visakhapatnam to Rajasthan for delivery to a supplier, it said.

Officials also seized five mobile phones, a van, and a car from the accused.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and efforts are on to nab three other accused who are absconding, the release added. PTI VVK SSK