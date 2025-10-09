Telangana anti-narcotics wing seizes Rs 72 crore worth of ephedrine, four arrested

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (PTI) The Telangana anti-narcotics wing (EAGLE) on Thursday said it arrested four drug manufacturers and seized 220 kg of ephedrine, a highly addictive psychotropic substance worth Rs 72 crore, during a raid.

According to a release from the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), the prime accused—a native of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh engaged in aquaculture—conspired with three others to manufacture and store the drug in his Jeedimetla flat while searching for potential buyers.

He had earlier been arrested twice by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2017 and 2019, when 250 kg of amphetamine and 10 kg of alprazolam were seized from him, the release said.

The other accused includes the Director and Production Manager of a unit in IDA Bollarum, where chemical job work for other companies was undertaken. The premises was allegedly used for producing ephedrine.

In December 2024, the prime accused reportedly provided a formula for preparing the drug, supplied raw materials, and transferred Rs 8 lakh through online and bank transactions. Using that amount, the others purchased additional materials, and after three stages of processing, the final product—around 220 kg of ephedrine—was ready, the release stated.

EAGLE officials said they had been monitoring known drug offenders and zeroed in on the accused after identifying suspicious activity.

"When all four gathered at the flat, the EAGLE team moved in and seized 220 kg of ephedrine, valued at around Rs 10 crore in the Indian market and Rs 72 crore internationally," the release said.

The manufacturing unit at IDA Bollarum was also sealed, it added. PTI VVK SSK