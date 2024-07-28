Telangana asked to alert Maharashtra about discharge from Medigadda dam: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has asked Telangana to inform it in advance about discharging water from Medigadda dam amid heavy rainfall.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the water resources portfolio, said Telangana has been witnessing heavy rains, which could necessitate the release of water from the Medigadda dam.

He said the water resources department has been communicating with the Telangana irrigation department.

"Due to heavy rainfall in Telangana, there may be a need for discharge from Medigadda Dam. Principal secretary and executive engineer of the Telangana irrigation department have been asked to inform the Maharashtra government before any discharge," Fadnavis said in a statement.

In Bhandara, which has been witnessing heavy rainfall, all 33 gates of the Gosikhurd Dam have been opened, and the entire machinery is on alert, he said.