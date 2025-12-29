Telangana Assembly adjourned to Jan 2, KCR returns after long absence

Hyderabad, Dec 29 (PTI) The winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly began on Monday with a solemn tribute to departed legislators.

The House paid homage to former MLAs R Damodar Reddy and Konda Laxma Reddy, who passed away recently.

Members observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed leaders.

After the obituary references and a brief zero hour, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar adjourned the House to January 2.

In a significant development, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao attended the session on Monday.

His appearance was notable as he had remained absent from the assembly for the past two years.

Despite the acrimonious relationship between Congress and BRS, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ruling party leaders went up to KCR's seat and greeted him before the formal proceedings began for the day.

The winter session is expected to be stormy as it comes amid a heated war of words between the Congress and BRS over river water issues. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH