Telangana Assembly adopts resolution opposing delimitation based on population

Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI) The Telangana Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution stating that population should not be the sole criterion for the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claiming that such a measure could result in a six percent drop in the representation of southern states in Lok Sabha seats.

While moving the resolution, Reddy said if delimitation were based solely on population, the representation of southern states in Lok Sabha seats could decrease from 24 percent to 19 percent.

Without directly naming the BJP, he accused the party in power at the Centre of attempting to marginalise southern states in the formation of the central government by reducing their representation in Lok Sabha.

He urged the political parties in Telangana to unite and appeal to the Centre to protect the state’s interests.

"If the Centre is on the same page (to our cause) fine, otherwise, we need to build a struggle," he said.

Revanth Reddy appealed to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka to attend the meeting of political parties and people's organisations to be organised by his government soon on delimitation.

He asked the participants of the meeting to unite and work together to resolve the issues with the Centre.

Referring to the comments from some Union ministers that the Centre had not yet addressed the delimitation issue, he clarified that this was only partially true.

While the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014 called for an increase in constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Centre had stated it would take up the delimitation of constituencies only after the 2026 Census, he said.

However, the CM pointed out that the union government had carried out delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and Sikkim based on population.

Reddy further alleged that Telangana and other southern states are not receiving funds from the Centre in proportion to the taxes they contribute, while states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh receive more than their fair share.

The resolution emphasised that states which have effectively implemented the Centre's population control programme, resulting in a decrease in their population share, should not be penalised. Therefore, it said population should not be the sole criterion for delimitation.

"It is to be noted that the purpose and intent behind the 42nd, 84th and 87th Constitutional amendments aimed at national population stabilisation are yet to be achieved," it said.

Hence, while continuing with the freeze on the number of parliamentary seats, taking state as a unit, redrawing the boundaries of the constituencies can be taken up, duly augmenting the SC and ST seats as per latest population and also providing reservation for women, it added.

The resolution also sought increasing the number of seats in the state assembly from 119 to 153 as per the AP Reorganisation Act and the latest Census. The Centre should introduce necessary constitutional amendments for the purpose, it said.

Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar announced that the resolution was adopted.

Later, in a post on 'X', Revanth Reddy said people of Telangana and citizens of all other states of south India are united to protect their rights and not to allow any discriminatory and biased delimitation.

"As the leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, we passed a resolution today asking the Centre not to take any steps that compromise the political self-respect & legitimate rights of our people," he said.

The alleged biased delimitation would seriously "impale the economically highest productive states of the country." "We will fight against all attempts to take away our rights. The first battle was won today. The war ahead is long but we will eventually prevail. #FairDelimitationForTelangana #FairDelimitationForSouth," Revanth Reddy said.

Reddy, who attended the meeting on delimitation convened recently by his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin in Chennai, had alleged that south India would lose its political voice if the NDA government at the Centre carried out delimitation on the population basis.

The political parties and leaders of south must oppose any such move, he said.

He then proposed holding the next meeting of southern states and Punjab in Hyderabad.

On March 22, the Stalin-led meeting had asserted that the proposed delimitation exercise based on population would not be "fair" to southern states and demanded that the Centre should extend the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies, based on the 1971 Census population, by another 25 years.