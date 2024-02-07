Telangana Assembly budget session to begin on Feb 8

Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI) The Telangana Legislative assembly is likely to witness heated debates on irrigation related issues and the implementation of two more poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress during the budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly beginning on Thursday.

The session would begin with the customary address of Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan to the joint sitting of the legislature, official sources said today.

The budget session, first after the Congress came to power in the state, is expected to witness discussions on irrigation, especially on the issue of 'handing over' control of projects on Krishna river to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

During the session, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to announce the implementation of two more poll 'guarantees' of his government on the floor of the House.

Out of the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress, the government had earlier fulfilled two promises -- free travel in state-run RTC buses for women and the health scheme of Rs 10 lakh to poor.

The Congress government had announced that it would conduct a 'caste census' in the state. The government indicated that the issue would be taken up during the Assembly session.