Telangana Assembly convened to pay homage to Ex PM Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) The Telangana Legislative Assembly met on Monday to pay homage to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who died on December 26.

Soon after the Speaker G Prasad Kumar convened the Assembly at 10 AM, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy moved a motion to condole the death of Manmohan Singh and express gratitude for the role played by the departed leader in the formation of Telangana state in 2014.

The House also would pass a resolution requesting the Centre to honour Singh with Bharat Ratna, CM Revanth Reddy said. Leader of Opposition K Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the session.

Telangana was formed during the UPA-II regime headed by Singh.

The winter session of the Assembly concluded on December 21.

Manmohan Singh (92), the architect of India's economic reforms, died at AIIMS, New Delhi on December 26. PTI GDK ADB