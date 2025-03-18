Telangana Assembly passes SC categorization bill

Hyderabad, Mar 18 (PTI) The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Telangana Scheduled Castes (Rationalisation of Reservations) Bill, 2025 to implement the categorisation of SCs.

Presenting the bill, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said his government had constituted a cabinet sub-committee after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of SC categorization last year.

The government also had appointed a one-man judicial commission to make recommendations for the implementation of SC categorization and later accepted its report.

The commission divided 59 SC castes in the state into three groups to ensure equitable distribution of the 15 per cent reservation available for the SCs.

According to Reddy, group 1 comprising 15 socially, economically and educationally disadvantaged SC communities, are given one per cent reservation.

Group 2, including 18 moderately benefited SC communities, are provided nine per cent quota. Group 3 comprising 26 significantly benefited SC communities, are given five per cent reservation.

Referring to the demand for increasing reservation of SCs to 18 per cent from 15 per cent, he said his government would enhance the quota on population basis after the 2026 census is conducted.

Noting that the struggle for SC categorization in the state was 30-year-old, the CM said a resolution was passed in the undivided Andhra Pradesh Assembly in support of it in 2004.

Observing that Congress has always been committed to the welfare and empowerment of Dalits, he said Damodaram Sanjivayya was made AICC president and also Chief Minister of undivided Andhra in 1960.