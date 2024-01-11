Telangana assembly poll success can be replicated in Goa: Congress leader Thakre

Panaji, Jan 10 (PTI) Newly-appointed AICC in-charge of Goa Manikrao Thakre on Wednesday said the Congress's recent electoral success in Telangana can be replicated in the coastal state currently ruled by the BJP.

Thakre was in-charge of Telangana, where the Congress stormed to power last month after assembly polls, before he was given the responsibility of Goa and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Asked whether he can replicate Telangana's poll success in Goa for the Congress, the former Maharashtra minister contended there was no magic as sheer hard work and dedication by party workers and leaders led to the victory in the southern state.

"Whatever experience I have got in Telangana that can be brought to Goa and put to use to help leaders here win elections," he said.

Thakre said he worked in Telangana for 11 months, building the organisation which resulted in the assembly poll victory.

Talking about Goa, where the Congress is out of power for more than a decade, Thakre said the party will have to unitedly fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the coastal state, which has two parliamentary seats.

The AICC leader arrived on his maiden Goa visit on Monday after taking charge of his new assignment and held a series of meetings with party office-bearers.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader was in South Goa where he met party cadres.

"I will meet every cadre and leader in the state. It may take time but I will try to meet everyone," he said, briefing the media in Panaji in the presence of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and others.

Thakre said party workers and leaders have been told to work in tandem and avoid making statements against the party.

"Goa as good cadres and leaders. The position of the party is good in Goa. Mistakes have happened in the past, but the party has strength to win elections," he said, apparently referring to eight Congress MLAs joining the BJP in 2022.

The former Maharashtra minister said the Congress will approach every household in Goa to highlight "failures" of BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. PTI RPS RSY